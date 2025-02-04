Can Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Be Stopped in Super Bowl LIX?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can enter the conversation as the greatest player in National Football League history with a win on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.
Mahomes has been the best player in the league for years now. He already has three Super Bowls and has made the AFC Championship game in every season that he has been a starter.
The only player that people put ahead of Mahomes for the greatest of all time is future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady.
Mahomes will be ready to rock and roll this Sunday. Mahomes no matter what seems to always find a way to get his team to play at their best and elevate their game when it matters the most. Now he will look to do that one more time this season.
Will the Eagles have a chance to stop Mahomes on Sunday and what is the plan to do so?
"The lament from Eagles fans following the Super Bowl LVII loss was because of the static looks offered by then-defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon," said ESPN NFL Writer Ben Solak. "On passing downs, the Eagles largely rushed four and dropped seven into coverage, and while they tried to mix up their looks between man and zone, they failed to get the drop on Mahomes."
"The star quarterback rarely had to hold the ball for extended periods, either finding his first option available downfield or quickly working to an easily accessible checkdown. In all, 37% of Mahomes' pass attempts in that game went into wide open windows by NFL Next Gen Stats' charting -- the most of any game that season."
With Fangio in the building and two weeks to prepare, it's easy to predict that the Eagles' defense will be more versatile this time around. Plus, with Quinyon Mitchell and DeJean in the secondary, the windows should be tighter, too. The Eagles are still largely a rush-four, drop-seven team with Fangio at the helm, so a repeat of 2023's performance --- when Mahomes knew what to expect and how to beat it far too often -- is possible.-- Ben Solak
Come Sunday Night will Mahomes be raising another Super Bowl Trophy?