Chiefs Coach Delivers Surprising Take on Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is becoming every bit as known for his off-the-field ventures than his actual performance on the gridiron.
As a matter of fact, casual fans probably know him more for his non-football-related activites.
Whether it's dating Taylor Swift, jumping into the Hollywood scene or hosting an incredibly popular podcast, Kelce is all over the place.
But really, where he is truly at his best is while he is wearing his helmet and cleats, as he has carved out a Hall-of-Fame career with the Chiefs.
And for as boisterous and animated as Kelce can be, Kansas City tight ends coach Tom Melvin says that is absolutely not how he leads in the locker room.
“He’s just the ultimate competitor,” Melvin said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “You hear a lot about his outgoing personality. He relishes more in being the leader by example, as opposed to some of the outward stuff is just him being him—I’m not going to be a leader because I’m dancing before the play. I'm going to be a leader because I’m running full speed and I’m setting up my teammate to be successful."
This is surely surprising for anyone who doesn't follow Kelce closely and only knows him for his exuberant antics in media.
But realistically speaking, you cannot get to Kelce's position in the NFL without a tremendous work ethic, and the fact that the 35-year-old remains a Pro Bowler at his age is truly a testament to how seriously he takes his craft.
Kelce hauled in 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, earning his 10th straight Pro Bowl selection.
Is the University of Cincinnati product declining? Probably, considering he averaged a career-low 8.5 yards per catch this season, well below his lifetime average of 12.1.
However, Kelce is still one of the best tight ends in football, and this Sunday, he will have the opportunity to add a fourth Super Bowl ring to his collection when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
Chances are, Kelce will have a big game, just like he always does on the biggest stage.