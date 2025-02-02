Chiefs Could Lose Key Defensive Player to AFC Opponent in Free Agency
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will be facing off a similar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. It is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs won that Super Bowl in a close battle that was a thriller. Now the Eagles are looking to get their revenge, but the Chiefs are trying to do something that has never been done before in NFL history.
After the Super Bowl, the Chiefs will have to make some tough decisions with bringing back players that are set to hit free agency.
Linebacker Nick Bolton can be on the move to the AFC North and join the Cleveland Browns.
"The 24-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Missouri, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft," said Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns Reporter Matthew Schmidt.
"He immediately made an impact during his rookie campaign, posting 112 tackles and three sacks. Bolton then racked up 180 tackles, two sacks, and a pair of picks in 2022 before missing nine games in 2023 due to injury."
"Bolton will be one of the top linebackers on the market in March, so we'll see if the Browns will be able to make a play for him in spite of their limited cap room."
"Could the Browns cut Jordan Hicks after one season," said Cory Kinnan of USA Today. "Is Mohamoud Diabate ready to step into the full-time starting role? Will Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ever play football again? These are all questions the Browns have to answer. Bringing in a sturdy force in the middle of their defense will at least bring an ounce of stability."
Bolton has been a center piece of the Chiefs defensive the last couple of years. Even if the Chiefs loose Bolton they always seem to find the next player to fill the role of all the players that leave Kansas City.