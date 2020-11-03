Chiefs Don't Add Players Before NFL Trade Deadline

The 2020 NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and while the Kansas City Chiefs traded away running back DeAndre Washington, they didn't add any players before the deadline.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has never been shy about moving draft picks to improve the team immediately, but the Chiefs' "Run It Back" campaign will continue with the players who brought them to their 7-1 start to the 2020 season.

A few of the Chiefs' potential areas of need should be seeing some internal reinforcements in the coming weeks as a few unavailable Chiefs work back from their injuries. Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz and tackle Martinas Rankin could be returning to the field soon, along with wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed in the coming weeks. Plus, defensive ends Mike Danna and Taco Charlton have both returned to play after missing time due to injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed the trade deadline on Monday, acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic and protocols added another wrinkle of difficulty to teams looking to make a move.

"Yeah, I mean, it’s unique but there’s been movement," Reid said. "And I don’t know what takes place here over the next couple days, whether it’s here or anywhere else, but there has been movement. I guess it’s somewhat unique just from the testing standpoint and what you have to get done before the player can actually get on the field. But we’ll see how it goes here over the next couple days—the next day or so."

Kansas City certainly could have added a second-string tight end to pair with Travis Kelce or even swung for the fences on a player like Quinnen Williams. You wouldn't have heard me complaining. Even a quieter move like bringing back former Chief Kevin Pierre-Louis would have made sense.

Ultimately, however, the Chiefs are banking on the continued growth of linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on defense and the rest of their dominant weapons on offense keeping them from having to worry too much about TE2.

For more Chiefs coverage, bookmark arrowheadreport.com and follow @SIChiefs on Twitter.