Chiefs DT Isaiah Buggs Accused of Animal Cruelty in Tuscaloosa
Since winning Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with numerous off-the-field distractions. Some pertain to players making waves with their words, whereas others' actions have found them in hot water.
The latest development pertains to defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, who was re-signed earlier this offseason.
According to reports from Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch and Mike Rodak of 247Sports, Tuscaloosa police have obtained two misdemeanor warrants against Buggs for second-degree cruelty to dogs or cats. A civil court filing in Tuscaloosa County on Wednesday revealed the news.
"Isaiah Buggs, 27, is expected to face misdemeanor criminal charges in the case but the civil petition says that on March 28, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received information of two dogs being left on the back porch of 5153 Diamond Circle," the Patch story reads. "The petition goes on to say that when TPD and the City of Tuscaloosa's Animal Control officers arrived, they found a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water."
Additionally, responders to the situation reported a black Rottweiler mix dog "locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water."
According to the petition, both animals were taken on March 28 and the pitbull has since been euthanized. The Rottweiler reportedly tested positive for Parvo and weighed just 52 pounds at its time of arrival at the shelter. A court ruling would determine whether Buggs can continue as its owner — or the owner of any animal.
Rodak's story indicates that Tuscaloosa County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Marshall wrote about the dogs being found "severely malnourished, emaciated, neglected and the residence appearing to be abandoned."
Buggs reportedly owed over $3,000 in rent payments and, per a neighbor, the dogs were on the back porch for "at least 10 days."
Buggs signed with Kansas City last season following his release from the Detroit Lions. The former sixth-round pick didn't play in the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, nor in the postseason. He remains on the roster as of the publishing of this article as a depth piece alongside players like Neil Farrell Jr., Mike Pennel and more.
Arrowhead Report on SI.com will provide additional details when and if appropriate.