Chiefs First Major Offseason Decision Is Cornerstone Tight End
Imagine Travis Kelce in another team’s colors. In less than a month, that move could become the salty taste in Kansas City’s Super Bowl wounds.
The NFL’s all-time leader in postseason receptions and receiving yards is likely a salary-cap casualty.
"We haven't played that bad all year,” Kelce said after the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss on Sunday, choosing to speak at his locker rather than make the customary trip to the Super Bowl press-conference area. "Hats off to the Eagles. They got after us, all three phases.”
And while Kelce, 35, didn’t address his immediate future, Patrick Mahomes said his tight end still has plenty left to offer.
“He knows he has a lot of football left in him,” said Mahomes on Sunday. “You can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moments. But it’s if he wants to put in that grind, it's a grind out there to play 20 games, or whatever it is, and get to a Super Bowl. He's done enough to be a gold-jacket guy, a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”
No one questions Kelce’s place in Canton, especially after he reached 35 career Super Bowl receptions on Sunday and eclipsed Jerry Rice (33) for most ever. The pressing question is whether the Chiefs will ask Kelce to restructure his contract, currently due to count $19 million on Kansas City’s salary cap. Should the Chiefs choose to terminate him, they could save $17 million.
And if that happens, don’t expect Kelce to immediately sign with another team. In recent years, he’s expanded his off-the-field portfolio with the New Heights podcast and hosted the gameshow Are You Smarter than a Celebrity. He’s also making a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, due out later this year, and obviously dates the most popular woman in the world, Taylor Swift.
Kelce’s production dipped dramatically in 2024. His receiving yards (823) and touchdown receptions (3) were each his lowest totals over a full season. His yards per reception (8.5) also marked his lowest mark as a pro. Consider Kelce’s future one of the Chiefs’ top priorities in the wake of their Super Bowl loss.
