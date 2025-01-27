Chiefs' Mahomes Reaches Another Major Milestone in Win Over Bills
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were able to pull off a massive hard-fought win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game by a final score of 32-29. After a back-and-forth battle all game long, the Chiefs made the necessary plays to advance to the Super Bowl.
Of course, this keeps Kansas City's hopes of a three-peat alive.
Once again, the Chiefs proved that they are the team to beat in the AFC. Despite many thinking that the Bills would be the team to unseat them, Kansas City proved all of the doubters wrong.
In the process of winning the game, Mahomes also reached a massive NFL milestone.
As shared by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mahomes broke a tie with NFL legend Joe Montana for second-most all-time quarterbacks win in playoff history with 17. He only trails Tom Brady now, who has 35 playoff wins on his resume.
Next up for the Chiefs will be a rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
All season long, Kansas City has been expected to fail. They have barely won games and have looked bad at times, but here they are in the Super Bowl once again.
During the win over Buffalo, Mahomes ended up completing 18 of his 26 pass attempts for 245 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also picked up 43 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Kareem Hunt had a big game on the ground as well with 17 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Worthy led the way for the receivers with six catches for 85 yards and a score.
Heading into the Super Bowl, the Chiefs and Eagles match up well against each other. Both teams have high-profile offenses and the two defenses are loaded with talent.
Football fans are in for a treat with this matchup. It may not be the game that everyone wanted to see, but it should be a highly entertaining game.
Hopefully, Mahomes and Kansas City have one more win up their sleeve. They have made it this far and now will play for history.