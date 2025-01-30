Chiefs' Marquise Brown Slammed With Brutal Take
Last offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs made what appeared to be one of the better signings of NFL free agency, inking wide receiver Marquise Brown to a one-year, $7 million deal.
The Chiefs needed help with their receiving corps, and Brown seemed like a perfect answer. He then became even more important courtesy of Rashee Rice's issues.
But then, Kansas City's plans for Brown went up in flames when he suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason, which knocked him out for the majority of 2024.
The 27-year-old did return in Week 16 and ended up logging nine catches for 91 yards in a pair of regular-season games (he sat out the season finale). He has also snared three balls for 35 yards thus far in the playoffs.
However, because Brown was sidelined for so long and was unable to make an impact for most of the year, Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus has dubbed the University of Oklahoma product as the Chiefs' worst free-agent addition of 2024.
"Signing Brown was certainly a good idea, but injuries held him out of action until Week 16," Wasserman wrote. "He’s played in just three games and caught nine passes for a total of 91 yards."
Brown is certainly an interesting player, as he has not quite lived up to expectations throughout his NFL career.
He was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first three years of his career with the Ravens, posting a 1,000-yard campaign during his final season with the club.
However, Brown became frustrated with his role in Baltimore's run-heavy offense and requested a trade. He was then dealt to the Arizona Cardinals, where he managed 709 and 574 yards, respectively, in two seasons.
The Hollywood, Fl. native has struggled to stay on the field over the last three years, playing in a grand total of 28 games since 2022.
That being said, Brown remains a very viable deep threat thanks to his blazing speed and could ultimately be a major factor in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.