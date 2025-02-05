Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Delivers Bold Message to Haters
The Kansas City Chiefs are not very well liked, and Patrick Mahomes knows it.
It's not surprising, considering that the Chiefs are aiming to win their third straight Super Bowl title and are about to play in their fifth Super Bowl in six years.
Throw in the fact that fans—and players—think that the refs favor Kansas City, and you don't exactly have a recipe to be loved.
But Mahomes doesn't seem to care.
When asked about being the "villain" heading into Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes brushed it off.
“I don’t even think it’s embracing being the villains,” Mahomes told reporters. “We embrace who we are, and we believe we play the game the right way. We believe that we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game and then we win football games. If winning football games makes you a villain, we’re gonna keep going out there and doing it.”
Mahomes has already won three championships and is looking to become just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win four. Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw are the other three.
Of course, Brady has seven to his name, and Montana and Bradshaw have four on the dot.
Mahomes isn't chasing Montana and Bradshaw; he is chasing the GOAT, and while he still has a long way to go to catch Brady, he is certainly trending in that direction.
Brady and the New England Patriots were hated during their run, as well. So were the New York Yankees while winning four World Series titles in five years between 1996 and 2000. The Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls were widely despised, too.
Throw the Golden State Warriors in the mix there, as well.
Success definitely breeds hatred, but that doesn't seem to faze Mahomes, who has remained cool, calm and collected throughout every circumstance during his NFL career.
Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to make history. No NFL team has ever won three consecutive Super Bowls. That is obviously at the forefront of Mahomes' mind. Not the opinions of others.