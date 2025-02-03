Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Shares Visceral Reaction to Luka Doncic Trade
The Dallas Mavericks stunned the basketball world in the early hours of Sunday morning when they traded superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a big Mavericks fan, so obviously, he wasn't exactly thrilled about the ground-shaking deal.
When he discovered that his favorite player was dealt, Mahomes took to social media to reveal a very visceral reaction to the news.
Mahomes can certainly join the club of blindsided Dallas fans.
Of course, right now, Mahomes has bigger fish to fry than worrying about his favorite basketball team.
The 29-year-old is preparing to play in his third straight Super Bowl—and his fifth in six years—after he and the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.
Kansas City will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl 57, when the Chiefs outlasted the Eagles in a 38-35 thriller in February 2023.
Mahomes is aiming to win his fourth Super Bowl ring, which would tie him with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most Super Bowl titles of any quarterback.
Of course, Tom Brady—who defeated Mahomes for his only Super Bowl loss—captured seven championships during his playing career, so Mahomes still has a long way to go to catch the consensus GOAT.
But based on the trajectory on which Mahomes currently finds himself, he may have a great shot of unseating Brady down the line.
Kansas City went 15-2 during the regular season, managing to find countless ways to win. Call it luck if you want, but championship pedigree matters, and the Chiefs have certainly displayed it throughout the entirety of the campaign.
That includes Kansas City's AFC Championship Game victory over the Bills, where the Chiefs rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit and had multiple key stops along the way to emerge from Arrowhead Stadium with a 32-29 win. It marked Kansas City's fourth straight playoff win over Buffalo.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia posted a regular-season record of 14-3 and has defeated the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders to make it back to the Super Bowl.