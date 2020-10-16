SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Chiefs Players Welcome Le'Veon Bell to Kansas City on Twitter

Tucker D. Franklin

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell seemingly confirmed the report with a tweet on Thursday signaling the choice of his new club.

The news would later be verified as the Chiefs' official twitter account would confirm the reports.

New York released Bell on Tuesday night, ending the former star running back's tumultuous tenure with the Jets. With the signing, Bell adds another weapon to the Chiefs' already stacked offense and now Kansas City is primed to return to another Super Bowl.

Players in Kansas City reacted to the signing on Twitter — a little later than normal because the social media platform was experiencing some technical difficulties.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was one of the first players to welcome Bell to the squad as soon as Twitter was fixed. Earlier in the week when Bell was released, Jones quote tweeted a video of himself and Bell working out together with the caption "Life is crazy!!"

That wasn't the only workout video of the two together. Another video of Jones and Bell started circulating from when the two were talking about teaming up in Kansas City while he was a free agent. On Thursday, the crazy speculation came true. 

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent out a pair of tweets congratulating Bell on his signing and welcoming him into Kansas City.

Others, like wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Tyreek Hill, kept it simple in their tweets but seemingly warned the league.

Finally, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders gave praise to general manager Brett Veach for getting another deal done this season.

