Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Says Every Run is Different
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
It was a battle to the very end. The Chiefs did not have their best performance on Sunday but they did it again. They won another one-score game.
It was another late drive by quarterback Patrick Mahomes that led to a game-winning field goal. But the defense was the one that led the team throughout the whole game.
Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs core add to their legendary run as they are heading to another Super Bowl.
It was the same team that should have been in the Chiefs way all season long. The Buffalo Bills had beaten the Chiefs during the regular season. But it was the Chiefs that once again showed when it matters the most they can get the job gone.
If Mahomes wins this Super Bowl, he will officially be in the conversation for the greatest player to ever play in the National Football League.
“I put every single season as its own season,” said Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “Every team is different. You get new guys, you get guys that have to step up in different roles. I just go about my business and try to prepare everybody to be in the best possible situation to succeed. Obviously, it will be awesome. I think it will be something that I look back at the end of my career if we’re able to go out there and get that three-peat, but at the same time, you just treat it as one season and one Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.”
Since coming into the league, Mahomes has reached the AFC Championship Game every season, and this will be his fifth Super Bowl appearance. The only other player we have seen do this was future Hall of Famer Tom Brady.