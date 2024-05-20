Chiefs Re-Sign Matt Dickerson After Recent Release
Monday marked the opening of the Kansas City Chiefs' eligibility window to begin their first OTA session of the 2024 offseason. Additionally, it also revealed a reunion with a familiar face the club parted ways with not too long ago.
Per the NFL's daily transaction wire and personnel notice, defensive tackle Matt Dickerson has been re-signed. This comes just a week after news broke that Dickerson was released in order to make room for the re-signing of linebacker Cole Christiansen.
Dickerson, 28, is an undrafted free agent who started his career with the Tennessee Titans. After multiple seasons there, he spent the 2022 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons and then joined Kansas City thereafter. The UCLA product appeared in 12 games this past year, recording 15 tackles and playing 197 combined snaps between defense and special teams.
What's the significance of the Chiefs re-signing Matt Dickerson?
This is far from an earth-shattering move by Kansas City, to be honest. With that said, Dickerson did have a very clear role on last year's defensive line for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and D-line coach Joe Cullen. He's an experienced veteran the coaching staff trusts, which is valuable to the organization.
The hierarchy of the Chiefs' defensive tackle picture is now even more interesting. As things currently stand, All-Pro Chris Jones and longtime member of the team Derrick Nnadi are expected to start at three-tech and nose tackle, respectively. Behind them, it could be a free-for-all of sorts with Dickerson competing with players like Tershawn Wharton and Neil Farrell Jr. for reps. Mike Pennel and Isaiah Buggs, both returning for 2024, should also be taken into account.
At or near the bottom of the depth chart, this could mean something for undrafted free agent Fabien Lovett Sr. General manager Brett Veach is clearly fond of him, as he recently said the former Florida State man could compete for a roster spot later this year. Bringing Dickerson back makes for another body to fight with, which should bring out the best of the rookie but also serve as a serious challenge.
Dickerson won't move the needle in a major way, but his re-signing could have a ripple effect on how things shake out along the interior of the defensive line this summer.