Chiefs Ruled out as Trade Option for Rival All-Pro
Through the postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to numerous defensive rushers through potential trades or the plethora of mock drafts that have come out.
With their star defensive tackle Chris Jones hitting the 30-mark, it's important for the Chiefs to add some depth to their defensive front in the coming year if they want to remain competitive.
Earlier this week, the Browns' Myles Garrett went public with his desire to be traded to a contender. While there is hope for Garrett to make his way to Kansas City, there is one other player that we can confidently say won't be in the KC red anytime soon.
Las Vegas Raiders' standout defensive end Maxx Crosby made it clear he doesn't want to chase championships with the Chiefs. A multi-year AP All-Pro and perennial Pro Bowler, Crosby has shown throughout the past few years that he's one of the best in the business.
In an interview with FanDuel's Kay Adams Thursday morning, Crosby adressed his future with the Raiders, stating that he's taking things "one day at a time." Although he didn't rule out the possibility of being traded, he definitely ruled out the possibility of joining the Chiefs.
“I don’t want to join the d*** Chiefs and get a Super Bowl,” Crosby expressed. “That would mean absolutely nothing to me.”
As one of the Chiefs' biggest rivals, Crosby's entitled to feel that way. Throughout his career, Crosby has found much individual success, racking up accolades left and right. However, through his 6 years as a pro, he is yet to reach a Playoff appearance.
Things could be taking a turn for the better with Las Vegas this upcoming season however. With new head coach hire Pete Carroll, he's sure to bring a winning mentality back to the Raiders' locker room.
With the Chiefs still entertaining options for the upcoming NFL Draft and offseason, Crosby is unfortunately off the table for the possible 3-peaters.
With this much constant success, it's hard to envision the Chiefs not back in the same position next year. But in order for that to occur, KC has to maintain an elite defense. While Crosby won't be the answer, he would've made a nice addition.
