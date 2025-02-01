How Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones Can be a Problem in Super Bowl LIX
The Kansas City Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in Super Bowl LIX. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
The Chiefs have the best head coach in the National Football League. Andy Reid, since coming over to Kansas City from Philadelphia, Reid has taken this Chiefs franchise to places they could have never imagined. Now Reid is looking to add to his Hall of Fame career by once again defeating his former team the Eagles and adding another Super Bowl ring to his collection.
The Chiefs have one, if not the best defensive player in the NFL, Chris Jones. Jones has put up another great season with the Chiefs and has been the best player for the Chiefs in this playoff run.
The Chiefs defense has been one of the best in the league and the defense has led the way for team to make another playoff run.
The Chiefs will need Jones in a big way to stop Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley has been the best running back in the league this season.
Jones can do a good job in exposing the Eagles offensive line. Especially if the Eagles offensive line remains injured heading into the Super Bowl.
Per PFF:
Jones was his usually dominant self in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, earning a 90.6 PFF overall grade and racking up eight pressures from 36 pass-rushing snaps, including a pair of quarterback hits. His 90.4 PFF overall grade this season ranks first among interior defenders, as does his 91.6 PFF pass-rushing grade.
Jones isn’t just an interior defender, though; he can also line up outside the offensive tackles and wreak havoc off the edge. The 30-year-old has played 176 of his 886 snaps this season at edge defender. And when he does kick outside, his numbers show he is among the league's best.