Chiefs Sign Free Agent Running Back Jerick McKinnon

Just hours before the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free agent running back Jerick McKinnon, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Network.

The Chiefs are slated to have two second-round selections tonight at No. 58 and No. 63.

McKinnon spent last year with the San Fransisco 49ers where he played in all 16 games and rushed for 319 yards and five touchdowns.

Prior to joining the 49ers last season, McKinnon was a third-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He played in 58 games in four years for the Vikings, collecting a total of 1,918 yards and seven touchdowns.

McKinnon left Minnesota following the 2017 season and signed a four-year, $30 million contract with the 49ers in March 2018. On Sept. 1, 2019, McKinnon tore his ACL during a team workout and missed the entire season.

In the following offseason, McKinnon suffered a setback from his knee injury that held him out of the 2019 season as well. McKinnon returned to action against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2020 season.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco reacted to the news of McKinnon's signing after it happened.