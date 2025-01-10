Chiefs Sign LB Shaun Bradley, DB Jason Taylor to Reserve/Future Deals
The Kansas City Chiefs have a playoff run to prepare for, but that isn't stopping general manager Brett Veach and his staff from looking ahead to the spring and summer. In advance of the club's first postseason matchup, Kansas City is adding some talent to the fringes of what will eventually become its 90-man offseason roster.
Per the NFL's daily personnel notice from Thursday afternoon, the Chiefs have signed linebacker Shaun Bradley and defensive back Jason Taylor to reserve/future contracts.
Bradley, 27, was a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the club on the active roster, appearing in 45 regular-season games and amassing 45 tackles (one for loss) over that span. He logged 131 combined defensive snaps from 2020 to 2021 but made his real living on special teams. In his three-year run with Philadelphia, he averaged nearly 300 special teams snaps per season. Bradley spent a large part of 2023 on the injured reserve list and later latched on with the Houston Texans back in October of 2024.
A four-year college player at Temple, Bradley appeared in a whopping 50 games during his tenure there. With 168 tackles, three interceptions and a pair of sacks to his name, that assisted him in building up some draft stock. It doesn't hurt that his 4.51-second 40-yard dash time contributed to a respectable 7.74 Relative Athletic Score out of 10. Bradley will serve as a nice organizational depth piece throughout the offseason program if he sticks around.
Taylor's profile is intriguing, too, dating back to a pre-2023 NFL Draft visit with Kansas City. The former Oklahoma State standout seemed to be blossoming into a star during his final collegiate campaign, recording 80 tackles with seven passes broken up and six interceptions. Despite that and an 8.9 RAS score as a safety, he slid to the seventh round and was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams.
In Los Angeles, Taylor played sparingly as a rookie, appearing in eight regular-season games and racking up all of 39 defensive snaps and 111 special teams reps. After getting waived and re-signed last August, he later wound up with the Arizona Cardinals until his release in late October. Having turned 25 years old before the turn of the calendar, Taylor still offers a bit of upside as someone the Chiefs expressed at least some interest in just two offseasons ago.
Players who sign reserve/future deals at this juncture are ineligble to play on their respective teams for the remainder of the season. With that said, locking those players up now is a great way for front offices to get a head start on the new league year and free agency beginning in March. Bradley and Taylor's salaries won't count against the franchise's current 53-man roster total and won't go on the full 90-man list until that goes into effect after the season.
With nothing but upside being offered on these contracts, the Chiefs have officially gotten to work with their first mini-wave of moves.