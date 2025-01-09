Jaguars Request Interview with Steve Spagnuolo for Head Coaching Job
As NFL franchises continue to monitor situations around the league for potential hires, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting plenty of well-deserved attention. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's name is suddenly a popular one around the league, as yet another organization is being linked to him this week.
Per a social media announcement from the team itself, the Jacksonville Jaguars have requested an interview with Spagnuolo for their head coach vacancy. He joins a crowded list of big names in their search, including fellow defensive coordinators like Brian Flores (Minnesota Vikings), Patrick Graham (Las Vegas Raiders) and Aaron Glenn (Detroit Lions). The Jaguars are coming off a disappointing 4-13 season that led to the firing of Doug Pederson this week.
Prior to Week 18's loss to the Denver Broncos, Spagnuolo confirmed his interest in getting another chance to be a head coach but doubled down on his focus on the present.
"I mean, I'll deal with that later," Spagnuolo said. "Listen, yeah, the answer is yes, but right now, it's all about Denver. I hadn't even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. I'll let all of that take care of itself."
Since Spagnuolo's comments, he's now received requests from three different franchises. On Wednesday, it was reported that both the Raiders and New York Jets had formally asked to interview him for their open jobs.
Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI dove into the recent explosion in Spagnuolo's coaching market and what it could mean for both him and the Chiefs moving forward.
"In recent years, it felt a bit like the NFL had moved on from the idea of Spagnuolo as a head coach," Brisco writes. "This offseason, Spagnuolo has gotten more well-deserved attention, with three coach-needy AFC squads rightfully making time for an interview. Spagnuolo has consistently built one of the strongest schematic defenses in football while getting the most out of his players. Considering how defensive players discuss their love of Spagnuolo and his recent time in Andy Reid's often-imitated organizational culture, I could argue that every team with a vacancy should at least sit down with Spagnuolo. Still, and perhaps as good news to Chiefs fans, Spagnuolo is a 65-year-old defensive coach — not exactly the hottest candidate type in the modern NFL.
"With the trio of interviews he's taken so far, the Jaguars make the most sense to me. The Raiders and Jets seem more likely to seek out an offensive-minded coach to find a new quarterback for a rebuild. The Jaguars, with Trevor Lawrence already established and after parting with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Doug Pederson, could be a candidate for a defensive hire, and Spagnuolo would provide an intriguing jolt to Jacksonville."
It's been a busy last few days for Chiefs employees on the coaching staff and in the front office, as offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi have already interviewed with New York in addition to being linked to other teams. They join Spagnuolo among the many respected football minds who will continue vying for a seat when the proverbial game of musical chairs is over.