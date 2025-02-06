Chiefs TE Hendershot States Kansas City Prioritizes Winning Unlike Dallas Cowboys
During an interview with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot, RJ Ochoa, a writer covering the Dallas Cowboys asked Hendershot about the differences between his current team and his former employer. Hendershot got real, echoing similar words from ex-Cowboys in years past.
Hendershot credits the Chiefs prioritizing the football product over the brand as the primary reason the Chiefs are playing for Super Bowls while Dallas struggles to get over the hump.
"This is throwing no strays... but I just feel like when I came to Kansas City... my first experience in the NFL was the Cowboys so that's all I knew... I just feel like here it is strictly football and winning. Nothing else but just football and winning." Hendershot said during his interview with Ochoa.
"And I feel like with the Cowboys it's a little bit more like... the public image. The extracurriculars that come with it, too. And here it's just... let's just win football."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a businessman who prioritizes profit over product. Through his work, the NFL has not only become the clear number one sport in the United States, they are taking over territory and holidays once held by the other leagues.
Often regular season NFL games will have more viewers than playoff games in the MLB and NBA. The NFL has stolen Christmas day from the NBA and at one time, October would have NFL games followed by MLB playoff games at the average daily viewership schedule for Americans. Now, the NFL will go against baseball and win, turning America's pastime into a product of the past.
The problem with success is that despite having it, achieving it makes people crave it even more. For Kansas City, success to them comes in the form of Lombardi Trophies. For Jones, success comes from branding, money, and respect.
Jones wants nothing to do with a Cowboys Super Bowl that he doesn't have his hands on and regardless of team success, all the money goes into his pockets. Thus he opens up the team facility for tours when players are trying to conduct their daily work, the media attention is always on them and for Hendershot, he is finally happy to be apart of something that actually resembles the game he grew up playing.