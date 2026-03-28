Three Overrated Prospects for Chiefs at No. 9 Overall

As the Kansas City Chiefs inch closer to the NFL Draft, their draft board slowly begins to narrow. Most of the time, teams will have their board set a couple of weeks ahead of the draft and begin mock drafts of their own to digest possibilities.

The Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach have a big decision to make at No. 9 overall—a player who could be a franchise-altering pick is on the table. There are certainly favorites Kansas City will have in this draft, but there are some prospects, three to be specific, who may be viewed as overrated for this draft slot. Let's look at those players below.

Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq catches a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Positional value is going to play a role with two of these names on this short list. Sadiq is an exciting player to watch and a playmaker at tight end who had an incredible scouting combine on top of having the best skill set of any tight end in the draft, by far. However, he is far from the generational tight end prospect Kyle Pitts was, who would've garnered the value at No. 9 if a talent of his caliber were in this class.

Sadiq is a good prospect, and his ceiling likely goes as high as the Chiefs' first pick. Even then, it is a reach, and a player of Sadiq's caliber is overrated at this spot, with the sweet spot coming in the pick 13 to 25 range.

David Bailey, edge rusher, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass as Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey (31) defends during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is a stunner unless you understand the scheme fit issues that arise here with Bailey and the Chiefs. Steve Spagnuolo doesn't play with an even front on every down, but you will have to be required to put your hand in the dirt, set the edge, get quick wins, and generate ample pressure from a five to wide-nine technique.

Bailey is a good prospect, though I'm not as high on him as the rest of the league might be. He struggles against the run and needs significant growth in addition to his lack of three-point stance repetitions. Bailey wouldn't be a reach, per se, but far from a good fit on the Chiefs' defense.

Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You might be wondering why Thieneman is here, considering my recent arguments for Caleb Downs at No. 9 overall. The difference between Downs and Thieneman is that the former has rare football intelligence, athleticism, tackling ability, and versatility for the position, and could transform a defense like Kansas City's.

That isn't to say Thieneman couldn't accomplish this, but he is far from the best player in this draft. He could be a terrific player in the NFL, and his ceiling sits at one spot lower with the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he is far from flawless in man coverage and has moments you'd like to forget against the run.