Chiefs' Travis Kelce Focused on Win, not Record
The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from making history, but star TE Travis Kelce wants no distractions. Set to play in a 2023 Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs are down to just one week of practice left, and Kelce has made it clear he wants his team to stay focused on the objective.
In the recent New Heights podcast episode, Kelce sat down with his brother, former Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, on his mindset going into the Super Bowl.
“I don’t care about a record. I want a Super Bowl this year. We don’t talk about the three-peat at all. It hasn’t been mentioned one time outside of being asked about it in the media. Everybody in the building is just focused on doing their job. That’s how we got here. That’s how we got the first one. That’s how we got the second one. It’s the only way you win football games and get to the Super Bowl. If you focus on the task at hand and we got a huge task coming up.”
We all know the 3-peat is all everyone's been talking about, and I'm sure that the players have seen it floating around their social media pages as well. For Kelce, the most important thing has been staying humble, and staying focused on playing your role.
Kelce, QB Patrick Mahomes, and HC Andy Reid have been the league's most feared trio, and could very well end up being part of the greatest dynasty of all time with a win next Sunday. Even though Kelce is staying laser-focused, that isn't to say he's not excited for the game.
"Man, it’s going to be electric. Philly’s got the sour taste in their mouth from the last one and they’re a great football team. This will be the best team we play all year.”
After an electric win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, the Chiefs now face their biggest challenge yet, and on the biggest stage. This game will come down to consistency and focus. If Kansas City wants to come out on top, they should listen to Kelce's advice.