Chiefs' Travis Kelce Questions Media's Role in NFL Ref Drama
With the start of Super Bowl Media Day on Monday, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce emphasized that he's caught up with the NFL officiating narrative concerning the Chiefs getting favorable calls from the referees.
Kelce was asked what was one question he wanted to ask the media. Kelce responded with: "Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing? You know what I mean? Like, why are you guys leaning into it."
This has been the narrative that has followed the Chiefs all season. Since week 1, fans have disputed against some of the late game calls that Kansas City was receiving, arguing that other teams would not have received the same treatment.
The controversy gained the most traction in the postseason, where many were outraged by numerous missed calls in the Divisonal Round against the Houston Texans. The most prominent was 2 roughing-the-passer flags, including one that was called on Texans' star DE Will Anderson Jr.
Through the 2025 NFL Playoffs, the Chiefs were the beneficiaries in numerous close calls in both the Texans game and in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sounded off on the narrative, explaining how it was 'ridiculous' to argue for such a claim. However, some good may come from this controversy after all. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the league is planning on integrating extended replay assist for next season. The NFL is also considering adding an electronic ball-spotting system, allowing for more accurate ball placements in-game.
As innovation and technology continues to expand, the NFL will adapt along with it.
Putting aside all the controversy, the Chiefs now have a chance to achieve something that no other team has ever been able to achieve. The 3-peat is no small feat, and it will take everything the Chiefs have to reach that goal.
When it comes to winning, it'll fall on the players controlling the ball. Not the fans in the bleachers, not the refs on the sidelines, the players. If the Chiefs want to be victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles and win their 3rd straight Super Bowl, it'll be their play that decides the outcome. Nothing else.