Chiefs Xavier Worthy Shines in AFC Championship Game Debut
The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the AFC Championship game once more, and just like old times, they proved why they are the team to beat. Defeating the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling playoff rematch, by the score of 32-29. With the home faithful rooting them on, Kansas City had one stellar offensive performance.
While it has become common for NFL fans to see the Chiefs in the same sentence with the AFC Championship game, it was the first time for 2024 first round draft pick, wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
Worthy had a great rookie season in regular season combat. Dropping 638 receiving yards in 17 games played, Worthy showed the Chiefs fans that he will be an asset for the years to come. Having had a strong first game in his playoff experience, all eyes were on him for the Championship Game.
In the Chiefs victory over the Houston Texans, Worthy dropped 45 receiving yards in five receptions. Averaging nine yards per reception, Worthy made sure he made his presence known when given the opportunity.
In his first Championship game of his NFL career, Worthy’s stat line ended with six receptions for 84 yards, with one touchdown. Chiefs reporter Matt McCullen made the right prediction for Worthy to be the guy to watch.
“Worthy, who caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown vs. Buffalo, back in Week 11, put together a breakout performance in that game, and it turned out to be a springboard for the rest of his rookie season,” McCullen said.
One of the biggest plays in the game for Worthy came in the second when he recorded the team’s second touchdown. Diving into the end zone for six, Worthy was elated to add his first career AFC Championship game touchdown. Who knows, there could be plenty more for Worthy in his Chiefs career.
Now, with the Chiefs heading back to the Super Bowl for the third straight year in a row, Worthy will now get a taste of every round in the NFL playoffs. The question is: Will Worthy be a part of the team that could potentially make history?