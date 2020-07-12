Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Report: Chris Jones and the Chiefs Have Resumed Contract Talks

Tucker D. Franklin

After weeks of contract extension talks have stalled, the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones have reportedly resumed contract talks ahead of Wednesday’s franchise-tag deadline.

After the Chiefs signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year, $503 million deal, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has reported that the team and Jones have picked up extension talks after the team placed the franchise tag on him in February.

Jones tweeted (and liked) a couple of cryptic messages after the report that got Chiefs fans excited.

In late June, Jones also disheartened Chiefs fans via Twitter. He hinted in a tweet he might not play if a long-term deal wasn’t reached. Arrowhead Report’s Joshua Brisco explained the situation:

Jones' tweet, "Or I won't play. @LeVeonBell told me about this," references' Bell's holdout during the 2018 season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones was responding to a video of NFL Network's Mike Garafolo saying that there's "a lot of work to be done" between Jones and the Chiefs, as Jones views himself as a player worth $20 million-plus per year, and according to Garafolo, the Chiefs don't.

While this is a step in the right direction for the Chiefs to bring back their star pass-rusher, there is still a lot of work to be done.

With the franchise tag, Jones would only be able to play next season for roughly $16 million. If a long-term deal is not completed by July 15, Jones will either have to play under the one-year franchise tag or consider sitting out the season, either way, likely entering another contentious offseason in 2021, when the Chiefs could tag him for a second time. Alternatively, with a deal done in the next few days, Jones could be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Column: There Won't Be a Football Season in 2020

As the country still wrestles with the COVID-19 pandemic, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin explains how we are further away from sports now than we were in May.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes will be the First QB in NFL History to Complete a 10-Year Contract

Over the course of NFL history, a select few quarterbacks have received 10-year contracts. None of them have ever completed their decade with one team. Patrick Mahomes will change that in Kansas City.

Mark Van Sickle

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Wins Wager with KC Native Rob Riggle in American Century Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes beat out Kansas City native Rob Riggle in the second round of the American Century Championship. Riggle will have to donate $2,500 to a KC based charity of Mahomes' choice.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs and Other Back-to-Back Conference Championship Appearances

71 NFL teams have appeared in back-to-back conference championship games. What does that history say about the chances to get back there in Year 3 for the Kansas City Chiefs?

Taylor Witt

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Feel Any Extra Pressure from His Historic Contract

When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put pen to paper on his historic 100-page $503 million deal, Mahomes says no added pressure was put on his shoulders.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs sign QB Matt Moore to One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed quarterback Matt Moore to a one-year deal, adding more depth to the QB room, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Closes Off Round One of American Century Championship Strong After Rough Start

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are tied for 48th place after round one of the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Joe Andrews

Retirement isn't on Andy Reid's Mind — 'If It Takes Me Into My 70s, Then Let's Roll'

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid doesn't appear to have plans to retire anytime soon, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes locked up for the next decade in KC.

Joe Andrews

by

Joshua Brisco

Sammy Watkins Defends Patrick Mahomes Against Stephen A. Smith on ESPN

Kansas City City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins went on ESPN’s Get Up to discuss Patrick Mahomes' 10-year contract extension and got in a spirited exchange with Stephen A. Smith.

Tucker D. Franklin

Everything You Need to Know about Patrick Mahomes' 10-Year Contract Extension

Patrick Mahomes just became a very rich man. Mahomes also gave the Kansas City Chiefs a nice discount in his new contract extension that could pay him half a billion dollars.

ConnerChristopherson