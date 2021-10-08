    • October 8, 2021
    Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward Questionable for Chiefs vs. Bills

    It's an optimistic designation for the Chiefs' top pass-rusher heading into another high-octane primetime matchup.
    Despite not practicing in the week leading up to the game, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is officially questionable with a wrist injury for KC's matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

    Joining Jones on the injury report is cornerback Charvarius Ward, who is also questionable with a quad injury after missing the Chiefs' third and fourth games of the season.

    This is a positive development for Jones, despite his week off from practice. It's rare for a Chiefs player to miss an entire week of practice and play on Sunday, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left the door open for Jones to potentially play without practicing this week.

    "We'll just see how he does here in the next couple days with his wrist," Reid said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "We're trying to get it calmed down." Reid also noted that Jones could potentially take on a full workload in a game without practicing.

    The injury report provides no designation for defensive end Frank Clark, who only played in the Chiefs' Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens and has dealt with a pair of hamstring injuries — one in each leg.

    The report also provides no designation for safety Armani Watts (illness), cornerback DeAndre Baker (quad), left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (groin), cornerback Rashad Fenton (concussion) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee).

    Second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. returned to practice this week but remains on injured reserve and does not need to appear on the injury report. Reid didn't rule out the possibility that Gay could return in time for Sunday night's matchup with the Bills, but he did not practice on Friday for personal reasons, according to Reid. Shortly after Reid spoke to the media, Gay tweeted, "I love you all just know my mental health is F’d up," adding another unknown element to Gay's status.

    Nov 26, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) runs onto the field during player introductions before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
