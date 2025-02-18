Could Chiefs Lose Marquise Brown to AFC Rival Bills in Free Agency?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
The Chiefs will have some tough decisions to make next month. They want to make their team better, but they will have to clear some money off the books. The Chiefs will likely let go of some key free agents for the 2025 season.
The Chiefs could lose speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown to their AFC Rival, the Buffalo Bills. Brown did not have the season he wanted to. He had to deal with injuries throughout the season that did not build much chemistry with Mahomes.
“The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams’ desire for speed options on the outside,” said ESPN Analyst Jeremy Flower.
“Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback — like Josh Allen— be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown.”
Just when they look to be done, the Chiefs always find a way to bounce back and just be who they are. With improvements this off season, the Chiefs will be once again Super Bowl contenders.
If the Chiefs let Brown Walk in free agency next month they will be activated in the receiver market. There are a lot of good receivers on the market this offseason and the Chiefs can find his replacement quickly.
