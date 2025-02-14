What Is Next For Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes?
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
Mahomes did not have a performance to remember like we are used to seeing from him in big game. Mahomes had the worst game of his great career. Something no one saw coming when they tuned into Super Bowl LIX.
Now as the Chiefs head into the offseason, how will they regroup? What will be next for Mahomes to get back to the big game next season and have a different outcome?
"I was proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations that we had on us," said Mahomes after Super Bowl LIX loss. "But we did, we came up short."
"It's going to hurt for a while, but how can you respond to it? And how can you get better? How can you not be satisfied with just getting here and taking your game to the next level?"
"Kelce's NFL future is uncertain, but Mahomes pointed out Sunday that Kansas City has a young nucleus with many players who have never lost in the postseason until this Super Bowl," said ESPN Staff Writer Kalyn Kahler. "Like Chenal, who was experiencing something entirely unfamiliar."
Mahomes and the Chiefs franchise head into a very important offseason. They know what they need to fix on both sides of the ball and get this team better and improved. Chiefs had a great three-run but do not get it twisted, the run is far from over especially with Mahomes under center.
