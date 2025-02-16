Could Former Chiefs Defensive Back Kendall Fuller Make Return Next Season?
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
They will also need to get quarterback Patrick Mahomes a couple more weapons on the outside. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy will go into the 2025 season as the No. 1 target. But outside of that, it is unknown who can be a reliable target. Their lack of a run game was a concern all last season as well. The Chiefs will be buyers this year in free agency.
On player they could bring in to fill their needs on defense is familiar with the organization. The Chiefs can bring back defensive back Kendall Fuller to give veteran leadership in the secondary and he knows what they expect in Kansas City.
Fuller is not the player he once was as a result of slowing down due to age, but he is still a solid veteran presence who can guide young players in the secondary in 2025.
The Chiefs are likely going to lose a few key defensive pieces in free agency, so it only makes sense to look to players like Fuller who have experience in the scheme as potential options to fill the leadership void. Fuller also will not come as an overly expensive free agent.
This would be a good move for the Chiefs. They can lose key pieces in the secondary and bringing back Fuller will fill that need. It will also give them more money to spend on more needs on the offensive side of the ball.
