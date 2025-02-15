Charles Omenihu Sounds Off on How Eagles Bested Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs season came to a shocking end last Sunday in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs were one game away from making history. But in a one-hour NFL game, that all came to an end shockingly.
The Chiefs were defeated in blowout fashion by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. You can say that no one saw this coming. The Chiefs had been battle tested all last season, and many expected them to answer the call one more time last season, but the wheels finally fell off, and this Chiefs team ran out of juice.
Veteran defensive end Charles Omenihu gave his thoughts on how it all went downhill for his team last Sunday.
"I wanted to start off by giving credit to the Eagles," said Omenihu on The Facility. "I think they just came out there with a different kind of fire. You can tell upfront they had a point to prove. And on offense, they stayed on schedule. Their defense, you know, made it a little easier on them, and they just had a great game. They played a great game, and that is all you really can say about that."
"The game plan was just to do the fundamentals right. I think that was the biggest thing that everyone was preaching. Obviously, Saquon [Barkley], you need to just tackle, be in your gap, hold your gap. With Jalen [Hurts] trying to suffocate the pocket ... I just think as a collective group as a team, we just did not do enough because if we did, we would have won the game."
"This is as real as I can be, the Eagles came out a different type of time, bro. Like the defensive line, in those types of games, bro, the defensive line, the offensive line, that is where the battle is going to be won. Everyone has two weeks to prepare, so you are not going to trick anyone, you are not going to fool anybody. Like put your hand on the dirt and see who is gonna come out there and swinging. You know, they just came out with a different type of fire. It was just not our day."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE