Former NFL QB Says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Still Top Dog
The Kansas City Chiefs came up one game short of making history of becoming the only team to win three straight Super Bowls. The Chiefs lost in blowout fashion, and it was one of the worst games of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX 40-22. A total dominating win for the Eagles that no one saw coming.
Now the Chiefs have officially started their offseason. This offseason the Chiefs will have to make changes in their offense if they want to come back to the Super Bowl next season. The Chiefs will need to address the offensive line and resign key free agents. The Chiefs will have to make a big move in the offseason because other teams are catching up to the Chiefs.
Many people are overreacting because of the performance of Mahomes last Sunday. Yes, it was not good, but that does not take away from the fact that he is still the best quarterback in the NFL and will be heading into next season.
Mahomes has led his team to three Super Bowl wins in five attempts, is only getting better, and is just entering his prime. This is why the Chiefs will also be a contender in the NFL because of the number 15 under center.
"Yes, he is," said former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel, when asked about Mahomes, still be the best quarterback. "Look, he has been to five the Super Bowls in seven years as a starter, he has won three Super Bowls. He is 3-2 in Super Bowls. MVPs won three of them. He is on the path, quite honestly, to surpassing [Tom] Brady in Super Bowl appearances and Super Bowl wins. Suppose you look at the arc of their career. He is barely ahead."
"I am not saying he is going to be the G.O.A.T. He is the baby goat right now, though ... He is the only quarterback to get their team a chance to be back-to-back-to-back. I get it because of one game; I cannot knock him off the pedestal, and quite honestly, it is still not even close. It is Mahomes, and then it is jumbled ... To me, he is the best quarterback."
