Could the Kansas City Chiefs Be In Play for This Speedy Texas Wide Receiver?
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 offseason looking to return to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl but before they can do so, they must address several holes on their roster.
One has already been filled with the return of Travis Kelce and right guard Trey Smith back under contract for the moment. Yet, left tackle, defensive line, MIKE linebacker, and a couple of positions in the secondary must be addressed this offseason before fans can feel comfortable about the chance at three Lombardi Trophies in four seasons.
Wide receiver is another key need with several veterans entering the open market. While the team may have two terrific young talents in speed demon Xavier Worthy and quality pass-catcher Rashee Rice, another young playmaker could give the Chiefs a sound skill position room for the forseeable future.
One player that could open things up in the passing game is Texas Longhorns receiver Isaiah Bond, who made some bold statements ahead of Saturday's testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow, for sure," Bond said Thursday to the media. "I anticipate running 4.20, or possibly if I'm feeling great, I might run 4.1."
No one has ever broken the 4.1 barrier in NFL combine history. Worthy came close last year with a record time of 4.21 that put the league on notice. However, Bond believes that his sheer speed is what makes him standout amongst his peers in Indianapolis.
"What separates me from the rest of the draft class is the sheer speed. There's not a receiver that has the speed and capabilities that I have," Bond said. "It's not just speed; I'm a complete wide receiver. I have amazing routes. If you watch the tape, you'll see that."
Bond struggled with inconsistencies at the catch point plus a nagging ankle injury that hindered him for most of the season through the College Football Playoff but there is no doubt his speed is something to fear, especially if he can put it together at the next level. Bond, a track star in high school, said he had been training all of his life for this moment to have a chance at etching his name in history.
"I've been running my whole life. I've been one of the fastest my whole life," Bond explained. "So I'm just going to go out there and when practice meets preparation, greatness is achieved."
The former Alabama transfer said his best time in preparation for Saturday was a 4.23, which would put him very close to the record. If the Chiefs were to add Bond, he'd be a potential immediate impact player with his rare speed and explosiveness. Having two wide receivers on the roster who ran in the low 4.2s would give Kansas City the fastest receiver room in the league.
