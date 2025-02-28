Is Franchise Tagging Chiefs OL Trey Smith the Right Move?
The biggest area the Kansas City Chiefs must improve in this offseason is the offensive line. The Chiefs' offensive line was a liability all of last season. It was overlooked because the Chiefs kept winning each week. But it got exposed in their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now the Chiefs are looking to upgrade the offensive line, but they also have one of the best offensive linemen that will hit the free agency market next season. Trey Smith will be looking to get a big paid day. But it will likely not come from the Chiefs. Other teams will offer more because they can.
This situation presents the Chiefs with a significant decision regarding their roster for the upcoming season, particularly in terms of selecting players for the guard position and, more crucially, left tackle position.
The Chiefs plan to use the franchise tag on Smith, but does it make sense to pay Smith that type of money for one season?
"Some way, somehow, it needs to happen. The Chiefs have taken a Band-Aid approach to one of football’s premier positions ever since allowing Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. to bolt in free agency following Super Bowl 57," said Nate Davis of USA Today.
"But Mahomes suffered a career-worst 36 sacks in 2024 – and that doesn’t even include the six times he was bagged by the Eagles in the Super Bowl, the most sacks the two-time league MVP had ever endured in an NFL game."
"When it comes to the health and safety of the franchise quarterback – a man who may wind up as the greatest passer in league history – there’s no reason to remain conservative.."
"That may mean letting Smith go – giving him the franchise tag would be tantamount to paying a guard left tackle money – in order to sign a veteran like Ronnie Stanley or Alaric Jackson. It might mean cashing in some draft capital to move up for a talented prospect like Ohio State’s Josh Simmons."
It is going to be interesting how the Chiefs' offseason plays out at the end. Their Super Bowl window will remain open as long as Mahomes is under center, but it makes it that much difficult if they do not get the right players to protect the quarterback.
