Column: Kelce’s Return to the Gridiron Isn’t What People Think
Since the end of Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs have been waiting on franchise tight end Travis Kelce to make his decision on his future in the NFL. Many speculate the future Hall of Fame tight end could hang his cleats up and enjoy a potentially great career off the field.
General manager Brett Veach dropped big news Tuesday that the team’s star TE would be returning to the the field for a 13th season, ending weeks of wonderment and speculation. The Chiefs are getting back a key part of their offense and structural leadership on the roster.
However, it’s hard to erase the viewing from the Super Bowl where Kelce was seemingly off his game; slow and at points, ineffective. No one should ever question his competitive fire nor his energy on the field– or even off of it. It’s fair to question how much he has left in the tank despite what Veach and Reid believe.
This is Kelce’s decision and he likely wants to have one last hurrah to ride into the sunset as a world champion again in Santa Clara next February. There is no denying how reliable he is as a pass catcher down the seams and in space. He fights hard to gain yardage even if his explosiveness has dwindled down to the seams.
Yet, the three-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest TE ever is likely not returning in the way people think. Again, he has lost a step and it seemed evident in not just the Super Bowl but the rest of the season beforehand. It’s time for Veach to look for Kelce’s successor and this would be a great year to do so in the NFL Draft.
Michigan’s Colston Loveland was recently selected in the latest Chiefs On SI three-round mock draft as a potential option to succeed Kelce while Noah Gray and Jared Wiley could be potential options on the roster as they both continue to display growth and development. There are directions the Chiefs could go at tight end but there will likely be reliance on other playmakers at the offensive skill positions.
Kelce enters the final year of his current contract this season and it could certainly be his last. That means his role may diminish some in the offense as the team will be looking to get their youth involved as much as possible. He’ll remain a great leader and a reliable go-to if needed but to expect over 1,000 yards and eight-plus touchdowns this season seems unrealistic.
This season, Kelce’s impact should be recognized and his flash-in-the-pan plays should be appreciated. This is not the same player from a few years ago and it’s time for the Chiefs to recognize that in 2025.
