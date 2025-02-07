Cowboys' Star Defender Micah Parsons Makes His Super Bowl Pick
Micah Parsons may be one of the most personable players in the NFL as he seems to have friends across the league. His friendships have painted an unfair narrative regarding his career but they also give him insight into other teams and their situations.
So on his podcast, Parsons along with Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons, made their pick for who they think will win the Super Bowl. Parsons has a long relationship with the Eagles. Having engaged them as a member of the Cowboys in their ferocious rivalry, Parsons would presumably dislike the team. However, his upbringing in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and his time at Penn State has helped Parsons appreciate the quality of football the Eagles are playing.
Despite that, Parsons predicted that the Chiefs would achieve their third straight championship due to their experience and coaching.
"I'm always going to take the Chiefs because coaching beats talent," Parsons said. "They got the best offensive coordinator and the best defensive coordinator."
Parsons also believes Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo will be the difference maker come Sunday due to his team's ability to curtail Saquon Barkley. Spagnuolo has been praised up and down for the past two weeks due to his defensive calls and gameplan against NFL MVP Josh Allen.
Spagnuolo, one of the most brilliant defensive minds in football, has been the engineer of the Chiefs past three Super Bowls.
There is a misconception about the Chiefs and that is that they're an offense-first type of organization. That could not be any further from the truth. The high-flying, deep ball-throwing days of Patrick Mahomes died out after their AFC championship game loss to the Bengals. Now it's an efficient offensive output backed by a domineering defense.
Three out of the five first-round selections made since Spagnuolo became defensive coordinator have been spent on defense. The team also spends more money on defensive backs than wide receivers and has spent similar amounts along the offensive and defensive line.
That emphasis to the defensive side of the ball plus their coaching prowess of the Chiefs has Parsons feeling confident in Kansas City's pursuit of the impossible.