SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomePodcastsNewsGM ReportGame DayDraft
Search

Dustin Colquitt Reportedly Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

Tucker D. Franklin

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, former long-time Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colquitt had been the punter in Kansas City for 15 seasons before he was released by the team in late April. He was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Colquitt played in and won his first Super Bowl as the Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers, 31-20. The 38-year-old owns the franchise records for the longest punt (81 yards, 2007), games played by any position (238), seasons played (15), punting yards (50,393) and punts (1,124).

Colquitt's release gave Kansas City $2 million in cap space.

After the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chiefs signed undrafted free agent punter Tommy Townsend from Florida who looks to assume the role of starting punter in Kansas City. Townsend was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist and finished his Gator career with 4,162 yards on 93 punts for an average of 44.8 yards per punt. 

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said during a video conference with reporters in late August the team had followed Townsend since the combine and after he went undrafted, Kansas City pursued him.

“We originally saw Tommy at the combine, and I felt like he was the best punter at the combine,” Toub said. “We had a draftable grade on him — obviously, he wasn’t drafted, so he was a guy that we went after real strong and those guys did a great job of being able to get him in our building. I’m really happy with his performance so far. He’s done a great job. He’s really consistent. He really bombs the ball. He gets the ball off quick, he’s athletic. He’s everything you’re looking for.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tucker D. Franklin
Tucker D. Franklin

Editor

Let's hear it Chiefs Kingdom! What do you think of seeing Colquitt in a different uniform?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Explains Release of Former Second-Round Pick Breeland Speaks

Before the end of Saturday's mandatory roster cutdown deadline, the Kansas City Chiefs released defensive end Breeland Speaks. By his play on the field, that wouldn't be surprising. By his original draft position, it certainly is.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Reacting to the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-Man Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially cut their roster down to 53 players. Jordan Foote and Tucker Franklin react to the Week 1 lineup.

Jordan Foote

Kansas City Chiefs 53-Man Roster Cutdown Tracker

By 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs must have no more than 53 players on their roster for the 2020 season. As the Chiefs make moves throughout the day, we'll update all of them here on Arrowhead Report.

Joshua Brisco

by

Chiefs

Chiefs Confident In Consistency and New Contributors Ahead of Week 1

While the core of the Kansas City Chiefs remains the same from 2019, they added several new faces to rotational positions for the 2020 season.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs Initial Practice Squad Roster for 2020

With the Kansas City Chiefs down to 53 players on the active roster after the 2020 roster cutdown deadline passed Saturday afternoon, a number of Chiefs who missed the cut have secured a spot on the team's practice squad.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Six Takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' First Depth Chart

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their first unofficial depth chart for the 2020 season. Here are six things worth noting as the Chiefs prepare for the Houston Texans.

Joshua Brisco

The Case For the Kansas City Chiefs' Undefeated Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a position to go undefeated in 2020. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs could unseat the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the best single-season NFL team ever.

Mark Van Sickle

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs Cut Roster Down to 53 Ahead of Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. deadline. While there could still be a number of moves to come for the Chiefs, the largest round of cuts are in the books.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

The Kansas City Chiefs Should Be Patient With Rookie Cornerback BoPete Keyes

BoPete Keyes isn't facing much pressure as seventh-round pick. That's great news for him and the Kansas City Chiefs, as the team can wait for him to develop.

Jordan Foote

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs 53-Man Roster Projection

With roster cutdown day approaching, what will the Kansas City Chiefs' final 53-man roster look like? Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote discuss on Roughing the Kicker.

Jordan Foote