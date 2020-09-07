Dustin Colquitt Reportedly Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, former long-time Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colquitt had been the punter in Kansas City for 15 seasons before he was released by the team in late April. He was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Colquitt played in and won his first Super Bowl as the Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers, 31-20. The 38-year-old owns the franchise records for the longest punt (81 yards, 2007), games played by any position (238), seasons played (15), punting yards (50,393) and punts (1,124).

Colquitt's release gave Kansas City $2 million in cap space.

After the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chiefs signed undrafted free agent punter Tommy Townsend from Florida who looks to assume the role of starting punter in Kansas City. Townsend was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist and finished his Gator career with 4,162 yards on 93 punts for an average of 44.8 yards per punt.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said during a video conference with reporters in late August the team had followed Townsend since the combine and after he went undrafted, Kansas City pursued him.

“We originally saw Tommy at the combine, and I felt like he was the best punter at the combine,” Toub said. “We had a draftable grade on him — obviously, he wasn’t drafted, so he was a guy that we went after real strong and those guys did a great job of being able to get him in our building. I’m really happy with his performance so far. He’s done a great job. He’s really consistent. He really bombs the ball. He gets the ball off quick, he’s athletic. He’s everything you’re looking for.”