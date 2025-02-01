Eagles' Jalen Hurts Drops Blunt Message on Chiefs' Super Bowl Rematch
The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, and the first time around, the Chiefs came away with a 38-35 victory.
The loss still stings for Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished second in MVP voting that season.
Now, Hurts is preparing for the rematch, and when asked about how he felt about the initial loss, the two-time Pro Bowler dropped a very blunt statement.
"I've moved on," Hurts told reporters.
Hurts certainly played well in his first Super Bowl appearance against the Chiefs, going 27-for-38 with 304 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball 15 times for 70 yards and three scores.
However, it wasn't enough for Hurts to best Patrick Mahomes and Co.
The Chiefs will once again stand between Hurts and the Lombardi Trophy, and based on the way Kansas City has been playing, it appears on track to devastate Hurts and Philadelphia again.
The Chiefs went 15-2 during the regular season, winning games in a variety of ways. Some called it luck, but in reality, it was a seasoned team finding different paths to victory.
Kansas City also seemed to kick it into gear at the end of year, as Mahomes seemed to discover his groove and the defense kept getting stingier.
The Chiefs then defeated the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round before beating the Buffalo Bills—again—in the AFC Championship Game to secure their third straight Super Bowl appearance and their fifth trip in six seasons.
There is no doubt that the Eagles won't be an easy task, of course.
Philadelphia went 14-3 and proceeded to beat the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Commanders en route to a Super Bowl berth.
The Eagles have an explosive offense spearheaded by running back Saquon Barkley and a pair of terrific wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Barkley wasn't a member of Philadelphia's roster during the Chiefs' first clash with the Eagles, so Kansas City will definitely have to be a bit more prepared for a fiercer rushing attack this time around.
We'll see if the Chiefs can three-peat and give Hurts more reasons to hate seeing red.