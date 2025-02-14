Early Power Rankings Bring Up GOAT Conversation Around Chiefs' Mahomes
As one of the powerhouses of the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs will always be at the top of anyone’s power rankings whether it be at No. 1., No. 5 or No. 4. The Chiefs are who they are because of their power structure within the organization and a Hall of Fame talent at quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.
Right now, the Chiefs have been knocked off the throne by the Philadelphia Eagles as the kings of the land following their defeat in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22. The franchise were on the brink of accomplishing the first-ever “three-peat” in the Super Bowl era. While the Chiefs may have been slayed down. They should remain a force in the NFL.
However, a new conversation has been brought up, specifically by The Athletic’s early power rankings for the 2025 season. Staff writer Josh Kendall unveiled these rankings days after the Super Bowl. The premise of the rankings is what is new with each team heading into the offseason and what Kendall listed down for Kansas City was, “The Patrick Mahomes Conversation,” while ranking the team No. 2.
This conversation centers around the potential “greatest of all time” that would’ve ensued had the Chiefs pulled off a third consecutive victory in the biggest game in the NFL.
“Sunday night doesn’t dilute any of Mahomes’ remarkable accomplishments, but the Kansas City quarterback played poorly enough that we have to hit pause on the Mahomes versus Tom Brady lifetime achievement comparisons for now,” Kendall said. “Through three quarters against the Eagles, Mahomes had 148 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions. He carried a flawed team to a 17-2 record heading into the Super Bowl and then all of a sudden looked exhausted by the effort that took.”
Kendall isn’t wrong about the conversation around Mahomes. While he is already one of the greatest signal-callers to ever play the game, the three-time Super Bowl MVP may never be able to accomplish what Brady has done. The longevity, production, and success is outstanding and something that may never happen again.
One has to wonder if Mahomes can take care of his physical gifts and whether he will be the same quarterback in five years that many know him to be today. Until the Chiefs win another Lombardi Trophy with Mahomes under-center, the GOAT conversation begins and ends with Brady.
