Mizzou Football Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz Shouts Out Andy Reid with His Wardrobe

In his Wednesday video conference with reporters, University of Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz gave a shout-out to Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid with his wardrobe.

The first-year Mizzou coach and former Appalachian State head coach said the homage to Reid was intentional, which seems like a pretty solid way to ingratiate himself with the Chiefs fans among his new Mizzou fanbase.

In addition to the shirts, the Missouri football connections between the Chiefs and Tigers from this offseason go deeper than just a shared fashion sense among head coaches.

Former Missouri offensive lineman Yasir Durant signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent this offseason and now looks to make the team as a rookie with options across the line.

“I have a lot of versatility,” Durant told the media after being signed by the Chiefs. “I’m comfortable in a lot of spots. Right now we’re just working through things and trying to figure out where I fit at.”

The Chiefs also added longtime Mizzou assistant coach Andy Hill after Drinkwitz's new regime elected to not retain Hill as they built their new staff. Hill was the second-longest-tenured assistant coach in Missouri football history, spending 24 years in Columbia.

Hill's relationship to the Chiefs includes a connection with Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub, who Hill can partially thank for the basement he was in as he talked to reporters via Zoom in late May.

“If you ask about half the people in Columbia, Missouri, if they have a house addition or a basement finished, Dave Toub was probably doing it at the time he was here,” Hill joked.

From Hawaiian shirts to Hill and Durant, the Chiefs have their share of connections to Mizzou from this offseason.