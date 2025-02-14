EXCLUSIVE: Defensive Back Andreas Keaton Could Become Next Gem in Chiefs Secondary
Temple DB Andreas Keaton is a player who excites the eyes and after the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, he may be the type of thumper Kansas City needs on defense to set the tone.
Keaton is not a player who invites contact, he initiates it. In 2024, Keaton had 39 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections on a Temple squad that quite frankly was poor. Despite the issues with the program, Keaton is a player that excelled and is built for the NFL much more than he was for college.
When you talk about a player that understands the mental side of the game, that is a student of the game, that's Keaton. His intelligence combined with his tenacity to hit people is a perfect fit for the Chiefs secondary.
I had the privilege of speaking to Keaton recently, picking his thoughts about football. I asked him about his pre-snap reads and processes to which he replied "First I try to be the defensive captain which causes me to know all the plays so first I get the call from coaches. Display is to the defense, then I personally look to where the threats are, then I process where the most stressful zone or threat is on the defense so I can favor there more. Then I read the offensive tackle that’s on my side to see if hips are high or low which indicates either run or pass."
Keaton went on to talk about Steve Spagnuolo's defense and how he would fit saying "For [Spagnuolo's] defense, I believe I would be a great big nickel because of how versatile I am and how much good of a consistent tackler I am! I believe I can play a high safety in his defense because of how well I play in space. I can be very versatile in his defense."
What is great about Keaton is that he always finds a way to be involved. He has the film, the desire, and the attitude to represent Kansas City and while he will be a developmental piece, this is a day-one special teams player who will grow into a foundational piece of the defense.
