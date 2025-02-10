Five Takeaways From Chiefs Loss in Super Bowl LIX
The current pursuit of a three-peat is over but the race for the next Super Bowl has begun. As the Chiefs enter the offseason with the taste of defeat in their mouth, some serious questions need to be asked about the team as the players gave their final impression of the 2024 season.
Travis Kelce doesn't have "it" anymore
Whether this is it for Kelce or not will have to be seen but if he does return, the Chiefs must understand that he is no longer the player he once was and thus, he can no longer be the focal point of the passing offense. The team needs more weapons.
The WR room needs to be reinvented
Deandre Hopkins is too old, Hollywood Brown doesn't do enough and Justin Watson does all he can. Juju Smith-Schuster is a good second option but they need a true WR1 to complement a heroic effort from Xavier Worthy.
The Chiefs need a tackle
Joe Thuney is a guard and has been missed playing in his natural position. Jawaan Taylor is too much of a liability for the money that he commands and Mahomes needs a left tackle. The Chiefs also need to strongly consider re-signing Trey Smith. Smith did not have the best day but his career speaks for itself.
The defense can not afford to lose Nick Bolton.
While the secondary was exposed throughout the matchup, Nick Bolton played an incredible game and helped keep the dangerous Saquon Barkley in check for most of the night. Bolton is set to be a free agent and outside of Chris Jones, Bolton is the second most important member of Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
Matt Nagy is not it at offensive coordinator
The Chiefs suffered from a lack of added offensive ingenuity. Whatever the answer for the offense may be, whether that's putting Mahomes under center more, move to a run-based offense or perhaps something not currently used in the NFL, it's clear that Andy Reid needs a different mind in the offensive meeting room.
The good news is that the Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes and the team has never not made the AFC title game since he was named starter. A few changes here and there and the dynasty is back on.
