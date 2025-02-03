Three Chiefs Make Top 50 Free Agents List
According to a recent report by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to lose three of the best talents in the NFL. During his piece detailing the top 50 players expected to hit free agency, three Chiefs made the list including Trey Smith, Justin Reid, and Nick Bolton. All three men have been pivotal to the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins as the trio goes for their third on Sunday.
Smith, arguably the best guard in the NFL comes in at two. Bowen said of him "Smith is a powerful mover in the run game, as his run block win rate of 75.1% ranks sixth among guards. In pass protection, he has the foot speed to mirror interior defenders and the strength at 6-6, 321 pounds to anchor against bull rushes. Given his traits and age, Smith should reset the market at the position."
Jeremy Fowler, who shared his opinions on each selection said "Some inside the league are watching Chicago here. General manager Ryan Poles, who needs to drastically improve his interior offensive line for new coach Ben Johnson, was in Kansas City when the Chiefs drafted Smith. Several teams have him as the top overall free agent."
Bolton comes in at 24. Bowen wrote of the Chiefs' linebacker "Bolton's demeanor and quick play recognition fit well in Kansas City, where he has averaged eight tackles per game over four seasons. He's a downhill thumper against the run, with 11 tackles for loss this season. In coverage, Bolton lacks elite second-level range, but he can get to depth in zone looks or match up inside. He has four career interceptions."
Fowler added "The Chiefs and Bolton are expected to discuss a potential extension after the season, but the team has many players to pay and might not prioritize linebacker. Bolton is a Steve Spagnuolo favorite and one of the leaders of the defense."
Reid came in at 43, a ranking way too low for such a clutch performer. Bowen said of him "A veteran presence in the secondary, Reid can drop the hammer as a downhill tackler. He fits in today's split-safety coverage schemes, too, due to his vision and field awareness. In three years with the Chiefs, Reid has 261 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions and 14 pass breakups."
Fowler did not comment so I'll step in. Reid needs to be the Chiefs' number one priority when it comes to who they retain this offseason. Not only did he fill in for Tyrann Mathieu perfectly, his age and youth actually enhanced the team's defensive secondary. Do you wonder why the Chiefs could lose Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed and keep winning? It's Reid.