Former Chief Tyreek Hill Sounds Off on Team's Success
The Kansas City Chiefs are basking in their moment of glory before heading into the Super Bowl to cap off the weekend by making history. However, one former player might be regretting to leave the franchise seeing how successful they have been since his departure.
Current Miami Dolphins wide receiver and former Chief Tyreek Hill had a pretty blunt statement revolving his former team making it back to the promise land for the third straight year in a row.
"I'm human, so I'm always thinking in the back of my head 'Did I make the right decision?'," Hill said when asked if he regrets leaving the Chiefs.
Hill played with the Chiefs from 2016 to his eventual departure in 2021, and was apart of the Super Bowl winning team in 2020 after Kansas City took down the San Fransisco 49ers by the final score of 31-20.
Regardless of the situation he finds himself in now, Hill has always respected the Chiefs franchise and still continuous supports them, even if he isn't repping the logo on his jersey.
"I love those guys to death, man. I got a lot of respect for them, because of the way that each and every Sunday we took the field, we knew we were going to win games," Hill said on Pro Football Talk. "Every single guy on that team works their tail off, and I can see why they are about to three-peat."
Doubts at some point have had to come into Hill's mind given the Chiefs success since he has been apart of a different organization. Hill himself has been circulating the media ever since the loss in Week 18 when Hill said he wanted out of Miami and the Dolphins organization. He since has taken those words back.
"I'm taking full accountability of what I said. I don't deserve to say anything like that. You know Miami Dolphins have been very good to me, so why am I going to go out and say some of the things that I said," Hill said. "I fully take it back, and I am going to take full accountability of it.
