Tom Brady Gives Advice to First Time Super Bowl Participants
Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about playing in the Super Bowl. Having won seven championships through his historic career, Brady has always found a way to calm his emotions and come through for his team on the biggest stage of them all.
As the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, there are several players on both teams who are experiencing the brighest lights of their life in New Orleans. Going into one of the bigger if not the biggest games of their lives, the greatest of all time passed along some pieces of advice.
"What they remember from this week will ultimately be the game, and all these other things are great but do everything that you can to not let anything get in the way of your preparation," Brady said. "There's a lot of things that can distract you from what the goal is, and the goal is to win the game. Whatever it takes, for however long it takes, these guys need to be locked in."
The mindset for these young players needs to be that they belong there. Out of all the hardest working members and players of the NFL, a handful get the chance to experience what it means to play in the Super Bowl. Whether the Chiefs win or lose, the first time participants need to find any way possible of making this moment last.
Even Brady himself has chimed in on the narrative surrounding the NFL officiating and the Chiefs franchise.
"I think it's all BS," Brady said. "It's just a bunch of noise. These refs are out there trying to do their very best, they got to make decisions in a split second and they're going to call what they see. These guys are some of the most professional people on the field, they just want to go out and do a good job like everyone else."
Brady will be in the booth calling the Super Bowl matchup on Sunday, so hopefully the young players somehow heard the advice he had to give in order for them to enjoy their time on the field playing the game they love.
