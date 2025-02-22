Former Chiefs Top Pick Named Cut Candidate
When the Kansas City Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in March 2022, everyone immediately wondered how they would replace him.
After all, the tandem of Patrick Mahomes and Hill was one of the most lethal the NFL had ever seen, and the Chiefs needed to find a way to still keep defenses scrambling.
Well, Kansas City then selected Skyy Moore in the NFL Draft a month after trading Hill, and it appeared that the Chiefs may have had their answer.
Moore wasn't quite as fast as Hill, but he had a similar archetype and was absolutely viewed as a downfield threat coming out of Western Michigan. That was why Kansas City took him as high as the second round of the draft.
Heck, during his final collegiate campaign, Moore hauled in 92 receptions for 1,292 yards and nine touchdowns, so the hype was warranted.
Unfortunately, Moore has not lived up to expectations for the Chiefs, and after mustering just 43 catches for 494 yards and a touchdown over his first two seasons, he went without a catch entirely on just three targets in 2024.
It seems pretty clear by now that the 24-year-old does not have a future in Kansas City, so not surprisingly, Christian D'Andrea of USA Today has labeled Moore a cut candidate this offseason.
"A Travis Kelce retirement would shave more than $17 million from the team’s books this offseason. The only other veteran who’d clear more than $4 million in cap space is Joe Thuney, who isn’t going anywhere," D'Andrea wrote. "Releasing Moore won’t bring much spending room back to the coffers, but it wouldn’t hurt the offense much either."
Moore is slated to earn just $1.6 million in base salary next season and carries a rather minuscule cap hit of $2.1 million, so yes; cutting ties with him wouldn't exactly open a bevy of money for the Chiefs.
But, it actually could help Kansas City in signing one of its late-round draft picks, so there is some benefit to releasing the disappointing wide out.
Perhaps Moore can catch on with another team, but realistically speaking, if he couldn't make it with Mahomes and the Chiefs, it's hard to see him succeeding elsewhere.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE