Four Solutions for Chiefs to Replace Justin Reid
Two-time Super Bowl champion and franchise legend Justin Reid has left Kansas City, signing a multi-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, reuniting with former Chief and Super Bowl champion Tyrann Mathieu.
The Chiefs need someone who is disciplined in coverage, is able to attack like a wildebeest, and is able to play in the box. Here are four solutions to that problem.
Nick Emmanwori. The physically gifted, star-studded safety from South Carolina is a player that I have been calling Kam Chancellor Jr for quite some time. He will need a second to make the jump to the NFL but he is a perfect fit for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
He's lanky, quick, a surefire tackler, and a Hall of Famer waiting to be developed.
Xavier Watts. The Notre Dame safety may be the most fundamentally sound player in the entire draft and he is the most fundamentally sound safety you'll find in this class. He's technically sound, disciplined, and he comes from a program, more importantly a head coach that knows how to develop and produce NFL quality safeties.
As a good friend once said, the best ceiling is a high floor and Watts' floor is high.
Julian Blackmon. The Indianapolis Colt was solid in pass coverage and has untapped potential. His tackling may be an issue, but that should reflect in his price tag for a cash and cap strapped team. It should also be noted he played last season with a torn labrum. While he may not do everything needed, he does a lot, especially if that price tag stays low. He's also only 26 years old.
Juan Thornhill. Chiefs fans know the name well. Thornhill played for the organization from 2019-2022, winning two Super Bowls. His time in Cleveland was awful to say the least, there is no sugar coating it but to be fair, several big time safeties have flamed out in Cleveland so that might be an organizational issue more than anything.
Thornhill is only 29 years old, there is still lots of thread on his tires and he understands Spagnuolo's system like the back of his hand considering he was Thornhill's first defensive coordinator.
