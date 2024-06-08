George Karlaftis Discusses Entering Year 3, Excitement for Chris Jones's Long-Term Contract
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis is entering his third year in the NFL — and his third year sharing the defensive line with Chris Jones. With Jones back for the long haul after some previous contract uncertainty, Karlaftis discussed Jones and the other familiar faces across the Chiefs' D-line ahead of the 2024 season.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Karlaftis was asked about his return to the Chiefs' facilities as the team prepares to defend their back-to-back championships, and Karlaftis highlighted KC's continuity across his position group.
"It's been great, going on Year 3 now, it's been awesome just to be able to have more experience under my belt," Karlaftis said. "We have a very similar group of guys defensively and in the defensive line room especially, so it's been great."
Karlaftis isn't exaggerating about the group's similarities. The Chiefs' expected starters and likely backups across the entire defensive line were all on the 2023 Chiefs roster. Along with Karlaftis, defensive ends Charles Omenihu, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Malik Herring, BJ Thompson and Truman Jones all spent '23 in KC. At defensive tackle, Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Pennel, Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell are all returning as well.
Karlaftis was then asked specifically about Jones and the long-term contract he signed with the Chiefs this offseason.
"Oh, that's my guy, man, so I was over the moon, that's my guy," Karlaftis said. "We all love Chris in this building and I'm just glad he's back with us and he's gonna be with us."
Next, Karlaftis was asked about his communication with Jones during the offseason as Jones's future was uncertain. Karlaftis explained that he was routinely catching up with Jones before the news unfolded.
"I mean, a couple hours before it came out, we were just talking like nothing had happened and just, y'know, we're friends at the end of the day," Karlaftis said with a smile. "And then it just came out and I was so happy for him, man."