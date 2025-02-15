Hall of Famer Has Simple Advice for Chiefs: Draft Players From Georgia
Andy Reid and Brett Veach just lost a Super Bowl. A month before that, they lost assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi. And as they contemplate losing Travis Kelce and Nick Bolton, the Chiefs might consider some simple advice from a Hall of Famer.
If you can’t beat the Eagles, join them: Draft players from Kirby Smart’s Georgia program. That was Champ Bailey’s suggestion for the Chiefs or any team looking to duplicate Philadelphia’s success. Bailey noted the Eagles got significant 2024 contributions from six former Bulldogs.
“We always have a lot of talent,” Bailey told Kevin Clark on This is Football last week, “and as you can see lately, I think Kirby's experience in the league and what he values as far as the interior of a defense and offense, that's really what it boils down to.
“You’re always going to have the most elite defensive linemen come to Georgia, just because of who Kirby is. You watch Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, how they excel, it's just going to make more guys want to come.”
That Athens-to-NFL pipeline produced Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey last season, and 14 Georgia players will travel to Indianapolis later this month for the scouting combine.
Bolton and safety Justin Reid, meanwhile, may have played their final Chiefs snaps in last week’s Super Bowl. Georgia could have plug-and-play replacements in Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks. Need a replacement for guard Trey Smith? Georgia has Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson and Dylan Fairchild.
Because the Chiefs currently own just five selections in April’s draft, trade assets and margin for error should be limited. But given Georgia’s recent supply of dominating NFL players, no one would scoff at a team that prioritizes Bulldogs -- especially after the display the Eagles' defense put on the field in Super Bowl LIX.
“It’s no surprise to me,” said Bailey, a 14-year NFL starter and 12-time Pro Bowler. “I know in Philly, they're all excelling because I feel like they got comfortable very fast. So, whatever they're doing on a weekly basis for these guys, these guys look comfortable. They don't look like they missed a beat coming from college.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.