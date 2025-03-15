How Should the Chiefs Operate Their Backfield in 2025?
The signings have not stopped for the Kansas City Chiefs. From re-signing key pieces from their dynasty, to bringing in new faces, the Chiefs have kept making changes to the roster, filling their positions of need.
Now most recently, Kansas City decided to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt for one more year. His new contract worth up to $2.5 million can definitely be deemed as a "value deal," but Hunt will surely be of service for the Chiefs and their current backfield. This begs the question: What's the split going to look like next year?
In the NFL, it really goes one of three ways: a work-horse three-down back, a split backfield, or a committee.
The Work-Horse
The workhorse is your run-of-the-mill superstars, your Saquon Barkleys, Bijan Robinsons, the list goes on. They're on the field for every play and they do everything for you. They have the vision to follow blocking schemes, the speed to outrun defenders, and the hands to catch any ball thrown their way.
Split Backfield
This only works in a few schemes, but it can be incredibly effective. Take the Detroit Lions, they have two great backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. However, instead of pitting them against one another, they found that their unique skillsets can both be used: Montgomery as the "bruiser back" and Gibbs as the "elusive back." Hence, their "Sonic and Knuckles" nickname.
Committee
No player here is fully in control of the backfield. Depending on stamina and fatigue, a team may opt to bring in over two backs even on a single drive. No one gets the spotlight, but they all get a chance to shine.
The Chiefs now have Hunt, Isaiah Pacheco, and former 49er Elijah Mitchell. All three backs have proved at one point that they have the talent to lead a backfield, but I still think it'll be Pacheco taking charge.
Last season, Pacheco clearly seemed to belong in the driver's seat, as he commanded most of the backfield at the start of the year. However, a brutal injury landed him on injured reserve and led to him missing significant playing time. Once he returned, it was clear he was still recovering. You could see it in-game and on the statsheet.
With a full offseason's rest, Pacheco is primed for a big 2025, but a little extra backup never hurt anyone.
