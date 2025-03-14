BREAKING: Chiefs Return RB on 1-Year Deal
Last year, Kareem Hunt was available when the Chiefs needed a familiar face. This year, in the first week of free agency, a familiar organization was available for Hunt.
The running back on Friday agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.5 million contract to keep him in Kansas City, per multiple reports. The deal reportedly carries additional incentives worth up to $1 million.
Hunt, who turns 30 in August, went unsigned at this time last year after five seasons in Cleveland. His patience paid off, however, when Kansas City re-signed him two weeks into the season after Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula.
Hunt provided an important boost out of the Chiefs’ backfield, compiling 904 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games, including 728 yards on 200 carries. In the postseason, with Pacheco back from injury, Hunt averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored two more touchdowns.
Hunt and Pacheco will pick up where they left off behind Patrick Mahomes. They’ll also have unrestricted free agent Elijah Mitchell in their position room. Mitchell was one of two players the Chiefs signed from San Francisco this week, along with left tackle Jaylon Moore.
Despite several critics and a question mark remaining on the left side of their offensive line, the Chiefs have quietly made several moves to avoid the Super Bowl hangover many teams experience the year after losing the game.
So far this offseason, the Chiefs have welcomed back future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce, placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith, opted not to extend Pacheco, and traded their player-voted MVP, Joe Thuney, to the Bears.
Kansas City also re-signed linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Hollywood Brown, then signed Mitchell, Moore and cornerback Kristian Fulton as unrestricted free agents this week.
Mahomes (first round, 10th overall) and Hunt (third round, 86th overall) entered the league in the same 2017 draft class. With Mahomes in reserve behind Alex Smith, Hunt won the NFL rushing title as a 2017 rookie, compiling 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.
Hunt joined the Browns in 2019, when the NFL suspended him eight games for violation of the Personal Conduct Policy. Upon his return, he played five years in Cleveland, primarily as a reserve behind Nick Chubb. Hunt’s 728 rushing yards with the Chiefs in 2024 were his most in four years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.