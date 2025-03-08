How the Joe Thuney Trade Impacts Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs' most pressing issue this offseason is undoubtedly its offensive line. After the unit failed the team in the Super Bowl, their need to revamp the unit is more apparent than ever as quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters his prime years in the league.
The Chiefs have rightfully invested heavily in Mahomes but must continue to add pieces around him, especially along the offensive line and at the wide receiver positions.
Daniel Chavkin of The Sporting News recently analyzed the Chiefs' decision to trade Thuney for a minimal return. On the surface, it does seem a little curious why the Chiefs would make such a move, considering they desperately need help along the offensive line.
However, the Chiefs have been arguably the best team over the past five seasons, proving the Chiefs' front office deserves the benefit of the doubt on such moves. The Chiefs faced the possiblity of getting nothing in return for Thuney but wisely ensured that did not happen.
"Mahomes loses one of his most trusted offensive linemen in this trade, as Thuney provided a veteran presence and leadership along the unit. As the Chiefs look to rebound from a disappointing Super Bowl loss, Mahomes and the offense will have to work with what is expected to be a revamped offensive line," Chavkin said.
"One thing this move will do is allow the Chiefs to get younger along the offensive line, as Thuney will turn 33 in November, while Smith will be just 26 in June. Alongside soon-to-be 26-year-old Creed Humphrey, whose four-year extension begins in 2025, Smith will help anchor the Kansas City offensive line to protect Mahomes."
Chavkin noted the Chiefs' decision to trade Thuney also helped them financially, as the Chiefs now have money to spend to help build out their offensive line and other positions. Kansas City has set themselves up for long-term success, even though it may not seem so.
"Financially, the Chiefs may look to restructure Mahomes' contract to open up more cap space. The quarterback is set to take up over $66 million of cap space in 2025, the first of three-straight years where he will have a cap hit of over $60 million," Chavkin said.
